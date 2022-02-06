4 dead after fiery wreck in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people died Saturday morning after a two vehicle-wreck in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a van carrying three people was heading east on State Road 70 west of Robert McGee Road when its driver lost control and crossed the centerline, hitting an SUV.

According to the FHP, the van spun out and caught on fire before it finally stopped on the westbound lane of SR-70 and its grass shoulder.

The SUV also spun spun out before heading off the road and hitting a barbwire fence, according to troopers.

All but one of the van’s occupants died in the crash. The FHP said the survivor was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As for the SUV, troopers said that both its occupants, a 79-year-old man and 78-year-old woman from Beech Grove, Indiana, died in the crash.

The FHP is still investigating the crash.