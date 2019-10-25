Controlled campus status lifted on 3 Sebring schools after deputies searched for ‘suspicious person’

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: The controlled campus status has been lifted at Sebring High School, Fred Wild Elementary and the Academy at Youth Care Lane.

This was a precautionary measure and there was no threat to any campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three Sebring schools are on alert as K-9s and deputies search for a “suspicious person” in the area.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said Sebring High School, Fred Wild Elementary, and the Academy at Youth Care Lane were placed on controlled campus status this morning.

“This is simply a precautionary measure, there is no threat to the campuses and classes continue as normal,” the agency said on Facebook.

Deputies are looking for two teens who were last seen near the Park Crest Apartments. The boys are described as white males. One was wearing a black, white and blue hoodie, and the other was wearing a burgundy hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information should call detectives.

