TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said three people were killed Saturday evening after a two-vehicle wreck in Highlands County.

An FHP report said the incident happened at around 6:34 p.m. in the area of US-27 and Tanglewood Drive.

According to troopers, an SUV was traveling north on US-27 when it tried to turn left on Tanglewood Drive when a motorcycle crashed into the front of it.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Avon Park, and a passenger of the SUV, a 79-year-old Sbring woman, died at the scene.

The SUV driver died later on after being taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

Troopers said they are still investigating the incident.