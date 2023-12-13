HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Avon Park, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

The 25-year-old, who was not identified, was shot during a “confrontation” at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Hal McRae Boulevard and South Verona Avenue, deputies said.

Deputies didn’t release any details about the “confrontation.”

Javionne Floyd, 28, was taken into custody and has charges pending, according to deputies.

The shooting remains under investigation.