2 teens shot in Highlands County, 1 dead

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Avon Park.

The incident occurred on South Verona Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman shot and killed was Sebring resident Sophie Jaden Heasley. Another 18-year-old man was shot, but was not seriously injured.

If you have information that could help detectives in their investigation, you’re urged to contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250. Anonymous tips can be left with the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

