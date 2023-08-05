LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting in a party spot early Saturday morning in Highlands County, deputies said.

Detectives said the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the Leisure Lakes area of Lake Placid.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired into a crowd that contained about 100 to 150 people.

“Two people, a 19-year-old female from Sebring and a 16-year-old male from Okeechobee, were shot,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both were airlifted to a trauma center, where both were in stable condition at last report.

If you have information on the shooting, call 863-402-7200 option 1 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (**TIPS) or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.