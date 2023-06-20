AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect wanted for sexual battery was killed during an encounter with Highlands County deputies early Tuesday morning, a release said.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:57 a.m., deputies tried to pull over Matthew Dillon Owens, 31, who was wanted on warrants for two counts of capital sexual battery, one count of lewd molestation of a child under 13 years of age, and felony domestic violence battery.

However, Owens fled, leading to a chase that spanned both Hardee and Highlands counties before it ended in a crash in the Avon Park area.

“Owens was very aware he was wanted by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in its release. “On the evening of Sunday, June 18, Owens fled from law enforcement in Highlands and Hardee counties and then again on Monday June 19, he fled law enforcement in the St. Lucie County area.”

Deputies said Owens crashed his pickup truck in a citrus grove south of Old Bombing Range.

According to the sheriff’s office, K9 teams found Owens 25 feet above ground in a tree about a quarter-mile from the crashed vehicle.

Deputies told Owens to get out of the tree, but he refused and pointed an object at the deputies. The sheriff’s office said the deputies shot the 31-year-old after he refused their commands to drop the item.

Owens was declared dead at the scene at about 8:30 a.m., the release said.

Deputies said the shooting will now be investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.