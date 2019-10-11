2 arrested in Highlands County gas skimmer attempt

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were arrested for placing a skimmer on a gas pump in Highlands County.

Amaury Gonzales, 47, and Jennifer Talavera, 26, were arrested on Thursday night, when an employee called police after watching them sit in their Ford F-150 for several minutes, despite the store being closed and the pumps turned off.

The two claimed to be getting gas and were allowed to leave but were stopped soon after, due to a sheriff’s deputy noticing the pump had been tampered with. Deputies found a backpack full of skimmers and a set of keys in the truck.

Gonzales and Talavera were charged with four counts of fraud, two counts of possession of a counterfeited credit card, and one count of grand theft.

Deputies spent several hours after the arrest checking all the gas stations in Avon Park for other skimmers, but none were found.

Highland’s County Sheriff Paul Blackman says to always be aware when purchasing gas.

“While we didn’t find any additional skimmers this time, we still recommend taking precautions when purchasing gas to avoid your card data being stolen,” Blackman said.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call 863-402-7250.