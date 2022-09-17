SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Highlands County are looking for two teenagers that went missing out of Sebring.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jesse “JJ” Begin, 14, and Lynette “Nette” Begin, 12, were last seen Friday in the area of the 1200th block of Whisper Lake Boulevard.

Jesse Begin was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Lynette Begin was described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where they are, call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.