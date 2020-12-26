12-year-old boy dies following ATV crash in Lake Placid

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy has died after getting into an ATV crash in Lake Placid.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 12-year-old boy was driving a John Deere Gator ATV westbound on a private property off of Henscratch Road.

Troopers say the ATV collided with a tree and a lower hanging tree limb went over the hood of the ATV and hit the boy.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No other information has been released at this time.