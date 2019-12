HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized after a semi-truck overturned on U.S. 27 in Sebring.

The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard, and is blocking one lane of the highway.

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital, but it’s unclear if it was the driver. Their current condition is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

