Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

1 airlifted after shooting in Highlands County’s Avon Park

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance after a shooting early Sunday morning in Avon Park.

One person was airlifted to a trauma center.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred just after midnight near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss