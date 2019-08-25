1 airlifted after shooting in Highlands County’s Avon Park

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance after a shooting early Sunday morning in Avon Park.
One person was airlifted to a trauma center.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred just after midnight near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.
If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
