Highlands County School Board pushes back school start date

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County students will head back to the classroom a little later than previously planned.

The school board approved a revision to the school calendar Tuesday evening, pushing back the first day of school to Aug. 17. Teachers will return on Aug. 5.

Parents were given the choice between sending their kids back to campus for face-to-face learning, or enrolling them in Remote Online Learning or Highlands Virtual School.

Students will be required to wear face coverings on buses and in hallways during transitions. Face coverings will be provided to those without masks.

More information is available on the school district’s website.

