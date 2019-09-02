Highlands Co. under Tropical Storm Watch ahead of Dorian

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Highlands County is under a Tropical Storm Watch as of Monday morning. County commissioners are urging residents to have their plans ready and make sure they have enough supplies.

Voluntary evacuations are underway for anyone in Highlands County who is living in a low-lying area, mobile home, or an RV.

Shelters will open Monday at noon for those who need safe place to be during the storm. Shelters are located in Avon Park, Lake Placid, and two are located in Sebring.

The locations of the shelters can be found here.

There are several county-wide closures taking place. The Sebring Airport closed Sunday night and will not reopen until Wednesday morning. Highlands County Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Several city offices will also be closed Tuesday due to the storm.

For a full list of closures, you can click here.

Highlands County Emergency officials plan to give updates three times a day at 9 a.m., Noon, and 6 p.m.

