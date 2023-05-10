Camping is a growing leisure activity with no signs of slowing down. According to KOA’s 2022 North American Camping report, close to 57 million households in the U.S. and Canada took at least one camping trip in the last year, with tent camping being the most popular way to sleep outdoors.

There are many factors to consider when planning a camping trip, including the amenities. Car camping usually means driving up to your campsite, which allows campers to haul a few more amenities to the campgrounds. These sites may offer electrical outlets, public restrooms (including showers), and a grill or fire pit for cooking. RV camping and cabin rentals may also have these amenities within their unit.

On the other side, backcountry or primitive camping usually involves hiking into a campsite with few to no amenities. For example, at primitive sites, campers may need equipment light enough to carry to their campgrounds. They may also need to hang toiletries to keep wildlife away and treat their drinking water.

The National Park Services manages campgrounds inside 130 park units across the United States. Each state also manages parks with campgrounds, and there are a myriad of privately-owned campgrounds too. According to the North American Camping report, more than half of people tend to camp within 100 miles of their home, but there are endless options for where and how to camp.

People typically must reserve a campsite ahead of time, up to a year in advance for some of the most popular sites. To help you get a head start on planning, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated campgrounds in Tampa using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#26. Encore Winter Quarters Pasco

– Rating: 1.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 21632 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 33549

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#25. Spanish Main

– Rating: 1.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Adress: 12110 Spanish Main Resort Trl Thonotosassa, FL 33592

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals

#24. Baker Acres

– Rating: 2.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Adress: 7820 Wire Rd Zephyrhills, FL 33540

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals

#23. Encore Holiday Travel

– Rating: 2.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 1622 Aires Dr Holiday, FL 34690

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#22. Frog Creek Rv Campground

– Rating: 2.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 8515 Bayshore Rd Palmetto, FL 34221

– Categories: Campgrounds, Rafting/Kayaking

#21. Southern Aire RV Park

– Rating: 3.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Adress: 10511 Florence Ave Thonotosassa, FL 33592

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#20. Caladesi Rv Park

– Rating: 3.0/5 (27 reviews)

– Adress: 205 Dempsey Rd Palm Harbor, FL 34683

– Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks

#19. Clearwater Travel Resort

– Rating: 3.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Adress: 2946 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33759

– Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks

#18. Hawaiian Isles RV Resort

– Rating: 3.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 4120 Cockroach Bay Rd Ruskin, FL 33570

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#17. Tampa East

– Rating: 3.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Adress: 4630 Mcintosh Rd Dover, FL 33527

– Categories: Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals, RV Parks

#16. St. Petersburg / Madeira Beach KOA

– Rating: 3.5/5 (66 reviews)

– Adress: 5400 95th St N Saint Petersburg, FL 33708

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#15. Happy Traveler RV Park

– Rating: 3.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Adress: 9401 E Fowler Ave Thonotosassa, FL 33592

– Categories: Campgrounds

#14. Sun Retreats Dunedin and The Blue Moon Inn

– Rating: 3.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Adress: 2920 Alternate 19 N Dunedin, FL 34698

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals

#13. Cleawater Lake Tarpon KOA

– Rating: 3.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Adress: 37061 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684

– Categories: Campgrounds

#12. Canoe Outpost-Peace River

– Rating: 3.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Adress: 2816 NW County Rd 661 Arcadia, FL 34266

– Categories: Rafting/Kayaking, Campgrounds, Hiking

#11. Encore Vacation Village

– Rating: 3.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 6900 Ulmerton Rd Largo, FL 33771

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds

#10. Rainbow Village Largo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 11911 66th St N Largo, FL 33773

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals

#9. Lazydays RV Resort

– Rating: 4.0/5 (106 reviews)

– Adress: 6210 County Road 579 Seffner, FL 33584

– Categories: Campgrounds, RV Parks, Resorts

#8. River Vista RV Village

– Rating: 4.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Adress: 2206 Chaney Dr Ruskin, FL 33570

– Categories: RV Parks, Vacation Rentals, Campgrounds

#7. Timberline Glamping

– Rating: 4.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 15402 US-301 Thonotosassa, FL 33592

– Categories: Campgrounds, Hiking, Mountain Biking

#6. Bare RV Resort

– Rating: 4.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Adress: 6901 Caliente Blvd Land O’ Lakes, FL 34638

– Categories: Nudist, Campgrounds

#5. Fort De Soto Park Campground

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Adress: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S Saint Petersburg, FL 33715

– Categories: Campgrounds

#4. Alafia River State Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)

– Adress: 14326 S County Rd 39 Lithia, FL 33547

– Categories: Hiking, Parks, Campgrounds

#3. Canoe Outpost-Little Manatee River

– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)

– Adress: 18001 S US Hwy 301 Wimauma, FL 33598

– Categories: Boating, Campgrounds, RV Rental

#2. Hidden River

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: 12500 Mcmullen Lp Riverview, FL 33569

– Categories: RV Parks, Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals

#1. Comfy Camping Glamping Rentals

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Adress: Lithia, FL 33547

– Categories: Campgrounds, Vacation Rentals, Party Equipment Rentals

