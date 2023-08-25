College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.
From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.
While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Tampa that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Tampa that don’t require a college degree.
This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.
50. Construction and building inspectors
- Median annual wage: $55,430- Median hourly wage: $26.65- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,850 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
49. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
- Median annual wage: $55,480- Median hourly wage: $26.68- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 1,680 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
48. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
- Median annual wage: $56,110- Median hourly wage: $26.97- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,670 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
47. Postal service clerks
- Median annual wage: $56,200- Median hourly wage: $27.02- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 690 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
46. Millwrights
- Median annual wage: $56,380- Median hourly wage: $27.11- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 100 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
45. Property, real estate, and community association managers
- Median annual wage: $57,280- Median hourly wage: $27.54- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,790 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
44. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
- Median annual wage: $57,830- Median hourly wage: $27.80- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
43. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
- Median annual wage: $58,550- Median hourly wage: $28.15- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,500 people (2.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
42. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
- Median annual wage: $58,800- Median hourly wage: $28.27- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 11,970 people (8.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
41. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers
- Median annual wage: $58,820- Median hourly wage: $28.28- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
40. Insurance sales agents
- Median annual wage: $59,280- Median hourly wage: $28.50- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 5,930 people (4.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
39. Occupational health and safety technicians
- Median annual wage: $59,540- Median hourly wage: $28.62- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
38. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
- Median annual wage: $59,560- Median hourly wage: $28.64- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 15,280 people (11.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
37. Plant and system operators, all other
- Median annual wage: $59,950- Median hourly wage: $28.82- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
36. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
- Median annual wage: $59,960- Median hourly wage: $28.83- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,940 people (2.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
35. Hearing aid specialists
- Median annual wage: $60,380- Median hourly wage: $29.03- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
34. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
- Median annual wage: $61,770- Median hourly wage: $29.70- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
33. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
- Median annual wage: $62,070- Median hourly wage: $29.84- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 460 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
32. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage: $62,670- Median hourly wage: $30.13- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 5,060 people (3.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
31. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers
- Median annual wage: $62,860- Median hourly wage: $30.22- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 200 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
30. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers
- Median annual wage: $63,070- Median hourly wage: $30.32- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 6,070 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
29. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
- Median annual wage: $63,480- Median hourly wage: $30.52- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 50 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
28. Food service managers
- Median annual wage: $63,590- Median hourly wage: $30.57- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 2,490 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
27. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage: $64,270- Median hourly wage: $30.90- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 8,030 people (5.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
26. Real estate brokers
- Median annual wage: $64,860- Median hourly wage: $31.18- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: Not available- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
25. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters
- Median annual wage: $65,370- Median hourly wage: $31.43- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: Not available- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
24. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage: $65,430- Median hourly wage: $31.46- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 8,480 people (6.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
23. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
- Median annual wage: $65,900- Median hourly wage: $31.68- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 320 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
22. Healthcare practitioners and technical workers, all other
- Median annual wage: $67,700- Median hourly wage: $32.55- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 380 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
21. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
- Median annual wage: $68,320- Median hourly wage: $32.85- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
20. Crane and tower operators
- Median annual wage: $69,010- Median hourly wage: $33.18- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 280 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
19. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
- Median annual wage: $71,270- Median hourly wage: $34.27- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 840 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
18. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $74,310- Median hourly wage: $35.73- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 940 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
17. Fire inspectors and investigators
- Median annual wage: $74,460- Median hourly wage: $35.80- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 130 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
16. Bailiffs
- Median annual wage: $77,020- Median hourly wage: $37.03- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
15. Lodging managers
- Median annual wage: $77,640- Median hourly wage: $37.33- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 450 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
- Median annual wage: $78,820- Median hourly wage: $37.90- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 970 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
13. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
- Median annual wage: $79,120- Median hourly wage: $38.04- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 320 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship
12. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
- Median annual wage: $80,750- Median hourly wage: $38.82- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,820 people (2.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
11. Power plant operators
- Median annual wage: $81,200- Median hourly wage: $39.04- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
10. Power distributors and dispatchers
- Median annual wage: $84,300- Median hourly wage: $40.53- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 120 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training
9. Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage: $87,770- Median hourly wage: $42.20- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,020 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
8. Ship engineers
- Median annual wage: $88,410- Median hourly wage: $42.50- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
7. Commercial pilots
- Median annual wage: $90,780- Median hourly wage: Not available- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 250 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage: $91,290- Median hourly wage: $43.89- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,160 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None
5. Media and communication equipment workers, all other
- Median annual wage: $92,580- Median hourly wage: $44.51- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 160 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training
4. Postmasters and mail superintendents
- Median annual wage: $95,660- Median hourly wage: $45.99- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
3. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
- Median annual wage: $97,800- Median hourly wage: $47.02- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage: $98,200- Median hourly wage: $47.21- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 890 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training
1. Transportation inspectors
- Median annual wage: $102,180- Median hourly wage: $49.12- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training