Unrecognizable owner going through reports with two workers in a warehouse.

College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Tampa that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Tampa that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

50. Construction and building inspectors

Median annual wage: $55,430- Median hourly wage: $26.65- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,850 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

49. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Median annual wage: $55,480- Median hourly wage: $26.68- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 1,680 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

48. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Median annual wage: $56,110- Median hourly wage: $26.97- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,670 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

47. Postal service clerks

Median annual wage: $56,200- Median hourly wage: $27.02- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 690 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

46. Millwrights

Median annual wage: $56,380- Median hourly wage: $27.11- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 100 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

45. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Median annual wage: $57,280- Median hourly wage: $27.54- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,790 people (2.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

44. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Median annual wage: $57,830- Median hourly wage: $27.80- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

43. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Median annual wage: $58,550- Median hourly wage: $28.15- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,500 people (2.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

42. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Median annual wage: $58,800- Median hourly wage: $28.27- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 11,970 people (8.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

41. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Median annual wage: $58,820- Median hourly wage: $28.28- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

40. Insurance sales agents

Median annual wage: $59,280- Median hourly wage: $28.50- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 5,930 people (4.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

39. Occupational health and safety technicians

Median annual wage: $59,540- Median hourly wage: $28.62- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

38. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Median annual wage: $59,560- Median hourly wage: $28.64- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 15,280 people (11.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

37. Plant and system operators, all other

Median annual wage: $59,950- Median hourly wage: $28.82- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 80 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

36. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Median annual wage: $59,960- Median hourly wage: $28.83- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,940 people (2.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

35. Hearing aid specialists

Median annual wage: $60,380- Median hourly wage: $29.03- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 110 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

34. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Median annual wage: $61,770- Median hourly wage: $29.70- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

33. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Median annual wage: $62,070- Median hourly wage: $29.84- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 460 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

32. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Median annual wage: $62,670- Median hourly wage: $30.13- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 5,060 people (3.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

31. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

Median annual wage: $62,860- Median hourly wage: $30.22- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 200 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

30. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Median annual wage: $63,070- Median hourly wage: $30.32- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 6,070 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

29. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Median annual wage: $63,480- Median hourly wage: $30.52- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 50 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

28. Food service managers

Median annual wage: $63,590- Median hourly wage: $30.57- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 2,490 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

27. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Median annual wage: $64,270- Median hourly wage: $30.90- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 8,030 people (5.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

26. Real estate brokers

Median annual wage: $64,860- Median hourly wage: $31.18- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: Not available- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

25. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Median annual wage: $65,370- Median hourly wage: $31.43- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: Not available- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

24. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Median annual wage: $65,430- Median hourly wage: $31.46- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 8,480 people (6.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

23. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Median annual wage: $65,900- Median hourly wage: $31.68- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 320 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

22. Healthcare practitioners and technical workers, all other

Median annual wage: $67,700- Median hourly wage: $32.55- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 380 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

21. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Median annual wage: $68,320- Median hourly wage: $32.85- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

20. Crane and tower operators

Median annual wage: $69,010- Median hourly wage: $33.18- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 280 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

19. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Median annual wage: $71,270- Median hourly wage: $34.27- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 840 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

18. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Median annual wage: $74,310- Median hourly wage: $35.73- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 940 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

17. Fire inspectors and investigators

Median annual wage: $74,460- Median hourly wage: $35.80- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 130 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

16. Bailiffs

Median annual wage: $77,020- Median hourly wage: $37.03- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

15. Lodging managers

Median annual wage: $77,640- Median hourly wage: $37.33- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 450 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Median annual wage: $78,820- Median hourly wage: $37.90- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 970 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

13. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Median annual wage: $79,120- Median hourly wage: $38.04- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 320 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

12. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Median annual wage: $80,750- Median hourly wage: $38.82- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 3,820 people (2.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

11. Power plant operators

Median annual wage: $81,200- Median hourly wage: $39.04- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

10. Power distributors and dispatchers

Median annual wage: $84,300- Median hourly wage: $40.53- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 120 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

9. Detectives and criminal investigators

Median annual wage: $87,770- Median hourly wage: $42.20- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,020 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

8. Ship engineers

Median annual wage: $88,410- Median hourly wage: $42.50- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

7. Commercial pilots

Median annual wage: $90,780- Median hourly wage: Not available- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 250 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Median annual wage: $91,290- Median hourly wage: $43.89- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 1,160 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

5. Media and communication equipment workers, all other

Median annual wage: $92,580- Median hourly wage: $44.51- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 160 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

4. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Median annual wage: $95,660- Median hourly wage: $45.99- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

3. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Median annual wage: $97,800- Median hourly wage: $47.02- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award- Total employment: 100 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median annual wage: $98,200- Median hourly wage: $47.21- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent- Total employment: 890 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

1. Transportation inspectors