Temperatures overnight will be warmer as lows Monday morning only drop into the lower 70s. Rain chances will be slightly higher Monday, but rain will mainly impact areas south of I-4. Highs will once again rise to the upper 80s.

Afternoon and evening rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the Bay Area. Before the front arrives lows will be in the 70s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front will move through early Friday morning setting up a much cooler and drier weekend ahead with lows returning to the 60s and highs only climbing to the lower 80s.