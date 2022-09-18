Dry conditions will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Areas of haze and patchy fog are again possible Monday morning so the commute could be slower in those areas with lower visibility. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will form around lunchtime and linger into the evening with highs around 90.

PM rain chances are in the forecast all week with drier conditions Thursday and Friday. A weak front will move through late Friday into early Saturday providing another shot of moisture to the Bay Area. Lows will drop into the mid 70s with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.