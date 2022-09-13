TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over the past two years, the presence of La Niña persisted throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and it will likely do so for the third straight year this winter.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are giving La Niña weather patterns a 91% chance of continuing through the end of hurricane season, which is in November. There is an 80% chance La Niña persisting through January.

Sea surface temperatures near the equator are running about one degree below average, which is well above La Niña thresholds.

Heading into winter, La Niña typically forces the polar jet stream (and therefore, winter storm paths) farther to the north.

With the jet stream taking storms farther north, the southeast typically ends up a little warmer and drier than average. There will still be chilly and rainy days, but on average, the winter as a whole has a better chance of being drier and warmer than normal.