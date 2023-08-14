The Founder, President & CEO, of WILSONMedia and Lonesome Pine Pictures, Paul Wilson joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom headquartered in Tampa, Florida about the importance of tapping into your hidden talents.



Wilson is the son of voice teacher and singer Mary Kay Wilson and WTVT news anchor John Wilson.



Wilson’s also has two brothers. Mark Wilson who followed in his father’s footsteps as an anchor at Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida, and his other brother Patrick Wilson who went on to star in Broadway musicals, receiving nominations for two Tony Awards for his roles in The Full Monty and Oklahoma, and who has starred in movies and TV series.



Wilson shared with Guyardo how his parents how helped him and his brothers foster their talents to help all three brothers with their thriving careers.



Wilson is respected in the movie industry as an actor and producer.



He is affiliated with movies like “Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It”, Motthaven, and Big Stone Gap, just to name a few.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.









