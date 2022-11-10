TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nicole, now a tropical storm, is battering Florida with strong winds and heavy rain as it moves across the state Thursday morning.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach, and but quickly weakened to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds.

Tampa Bay remains under a tropical storm warning as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday.

