TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, and if you live in the hurricane warning area, you may have concerns.

WFLA Now’s J.B. Biunno is providing 24-hour online coverage of the storm until further notice to answer your storm-related questions.

J.B. will be joined by Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Eric Stone who is monitoring the latest developments to bring you the latest updates on the hurricane.

To submit questions or chime in on social media, leave a comment, and use #HeyJB.

You can watch WFLA Now’s live coverage on WFLA Now, Facebook and YouTube.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app