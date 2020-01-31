Hershey’s breaks world record with nearly 3-ton chocolate nut bar

Live Now
by: Myles Snyder

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey’s has taken over the title for the world’s largest chocolate nut bar with a monster-sized Reese’s Take5 that tips the scales at nearly three tons.

It took a team of 40 people five days to assemble the chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, peanuts and pretzels. Their 5,943-pound masterpiece, unveiled Friday at Hershey’s Chocolate World, measures 9 feet long, 5.5 feet wide, and 2 feet high.

Hershey’s broke a record set just two weeks ago when Mars Wrigley unveiled a Snickers bar with more than 3,500 pounds of chocolate and another 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts and nougat.

The monster Take5 bar will be distributed among Hershey’s employees. Guinness World Records has rules that state that all food-related records must be donated or consumed.

