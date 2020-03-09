Hero dog locates missing Tampa Bay Chihuahua

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Turns out, it’s a “dog help dog” world.

A Tampa Bay dog named Diesel is being credited with finding a Chihuahua that had been lost for days.

According to Diesel’s owner, Jackie Martinez, the dog’s leash was caught on the side of a neighbor’s house and he was stuck there for days.

That was until her dog Diesel came to the rescue on Friday.

The lost Chihuahua has since been reunited with his family.

