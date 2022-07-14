HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County mother pleaded for answers in her son’s death. It has been four long years since Alek Smith was killed in his own home during an armed home invasion.

Smith’s mother, Elizabeth Clark, said the family needs closure from the broken lives they’ve been left with and they are asking anyone with information about Alek’s death to come forward.

On October 16, 2018, Clark’s son was murdered.

“We’ve been living this nightmare for four solid years,” she said. “My son was 22 years old when he died.”



The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a group of gunmen forced Alek and a friend into Alek’s home on Legend Street at gunpoint. Detectives said in what began as a robbery, Alek was then killed.



“We need to know who did this we need to know that they’re going to be brought to justice and we need to be able to move on with our lives, the broken lives that we’ve been left with.”

The murder happened while Alek’s girlfriend, Victoria, and their two-year-old daughter, Gabby, were inside.

“She remembers very little, but she’s spoke about the monsters that were in her house and that’s how she speaks about them is that they were monsters in her house,” she said. “Those are the same monsters that came in and stole my son’s life.”



Gabby is now 6-years-old and is growing up without her dad. Clark described her son with positive energy.

“His whole world just revolved around his physical fitness and his daughter,” she said. “He had so much potential, and he was never given the opportunity to be the man i knew he was going to become 11

Clark said the amount of time that has gone on with the case remining unsolved is torture. Detective George Loydgren is turning to the community to bring forward any new information.



“We do have some new leads were running them down we do have several persons of interest in this case that will be following up with,” said Det. Loydgren.



Alek’s family continues to plead for closure.

“Please come forward and please tell the sheriff what you know,” said Clark. “At the end of the day, it could just be small pieces that they need to finish putting together their puzzle.”



If you have any information about this case – call the sheriff’s office immediately. There is a $10,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction. You can also call Det. Loydgren by calling: 352-797-3714.