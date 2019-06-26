Hernando deputies searching for teens who escaped youth camp

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in

locating two teens who escaped Tuesday from the Center for Success and Independence-Brooksville Academy operated by Youth Opportunity.

According to witnesses, at 8:31 p.m. a staff member was escorting two teens from the cafeteria back to their dorm when the teens decided to flee from the facility.

The teens ran south into the woods towards Pasco County according to a staff member.

Jarahemeel King,15, and Peyton Anderson,16, were court ordered to the facility and were not permitted to leave.

King, was being detained at the facility for Violation of Probation on charges of Petit Theft, Grand Theft Auto, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery with a Firearm.

Anderson, of Avon Park, was being detained for Violation of Probation on charges of Burglary of Conveyance, Grand Theft, and Petit Theft.

Anderson is described as a black male, 5’7″, 148 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, long blue pants, and black slide sandals.

King is described as a black male, 5’6″, 120 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, long blue pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about King’s or Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 754-6830.

