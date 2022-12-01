HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 75% of a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene Thursday morning.

According to HCFR, they received reports of a structure fire on the 24000 block of Kaufman Rd. around 3:17 a.m.

Before first responders arrived, all occupants were able to self-evacuate, the HCFR said.

Upon further investigation, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that the fire was an accident and said that the fire began in the living room fireplace.