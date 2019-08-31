Hernando County husband and wife die in apparent murder-suicide

HERNANDO, COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself Saturday morning in Hernando County, deputies said.

Deputies were called to a home in Weeki Wachee around 6 a.m. after a person inside the residence escaped to a closet to call 911.

The caller told the 911 dispatcher that someone broke into their home and started shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the caller and one other individual inside the closet and safely removed them from the residence.

The identification or relationship of the two were not released.

Deputies determined a man and a woman once lived at the residence together, but the husband had relocated to a house in Spring Hill. At this time, deputies are unsure if the husband and wife were estranged or divorced at the time of the shooting.

Investigators determined the man returned to the Glen Lakes house Saturday, broke in, and shot and killed the woman before shooting and killing himself.

The victim has not been identified by the sheriff’s office.

