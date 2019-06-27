Hernando County firefighters replace stolen Marine statue

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten Hernando County firefighters spent their day off trying to bring joy to an 88-year-old Marine.

They pressure washed, cut weeds and trimmed trees, and then they presented Albert Sulfridge with a brand new Marine statue. They wanted to replace the one that a thief stole from his front lawn last month.

“As you can see, he’s a proud Marine, and always had everything up, and I always recognized that.,” said Firefighter Jonathan Jacobellis. “When I saw that, and I knew the house and wanted to do something right, and try and fix something wrong.”

They first heard about the stolen statue from a Better Call Behnken report. Albert and his wife, Barbara, shared surveillance video of the crook carrying off the statue.

They hoped that a viewer would recognize the thief and help them get back the statue. That hasn’t happened, however, Jacobellis and his friends wanted to replace the statue and do yard work for the couple.

“Mr. Sulfridge shouldn’t really be doing a lot of the house work, especially in this heat so we figured we come and help him out a little bit,” he said.

The new statue is 150 pounds and custom painted in Albert’s dress blues.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Barbara Sulfridge said. “I just can’t believe it. There are some nice people in this world.”