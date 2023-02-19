(WFLA) — Thirty years ago, 12-year-old Jennifer Odom went missing while walking home from her bus stop in rural Pasco County.

For days, local law enforcement searched 60 square miles around Dade City, using police dogs and volunteers.

Six days after her disappearance, her body was found in an abandoned orange grove in southeast Hernando County. However, her clothing was not with her body.

“Jennifer was last seen wearing a white zip-up ‘Hooters’ sweat jacket with orange lettering on the left sleeve, a red long sleeve pullover sweater, possible cashmere or angora, a white turtleneck shirt, white denim pants and black lace-up style boots,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

About two years after that, a couple looking for scrap metal found Jennifer’s backpack and clarinet case were found in a rural part of the county.

In the decades since, Hernando and Pasco County deputies have worked to find the person responsible for her murder.

“This case still weighs heavy on the hearts and minds of Hernando and Pasco County investigators, Jennifer’s family, as well as residents in both areas, because Jennifer’s case remains UNSOLVED,” the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Jennifer may have been followed by someone in “a full-size faded blue pickup truck which was observed travelling slowly behind her as she walked toward her home from the bus stop.”

If you know anything, call Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830.