Related video: The Budweiser Clydesdales appear during Gasparilla celebrations in 2016

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’ve ever wanted to meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, now is your chance.

The iconic horses are coming to Tampa to participate in Gasparilla.

On Jan. 24, the Clydesdales will visit the Cypress Creek Town Center in Lutz at 2 p.m. The following day, the Clydesdales will be at Armature Works from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Then, on Jan. 27, the Clydesdales will be participating in the Parade of Pirates during Gasparilla.

The Budweiser Clydesdales were first used by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company in April of 1933 to celebrate the repeal of the prohibition and to promote the Budweiser brand. The Clydesdales made their way through New York to the Empire State Building and presented a case of the beer to former Governor Alfred E. Smith.

Today, the Clydesdales reside at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis for public viewing when not appearing on tour or in Super Bowl commercials.