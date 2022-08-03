Summer break is wrapping up and students will soon return to the classroom in Tampa Bay.

Here is a list of when the first day of school is in each county.

Hillsborough County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Pinellas County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Sarasota County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Manatee County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Pasco County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Polk County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Hernando County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Citrus County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Highlands County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Hardee County – Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Also, News Channel 8 will be collecting school supplies for students in need on Aug. 12.

The station is teaming up with the Tampa Bay Rays, Achieva, the Pinellas Education Foundation and Hillsborough Education Foundation for its school supply drive.

You can donate school supplies in WFLA’s visitor parking lot between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.