TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Movie tickets will be just $3 at several Tampa Bay area theaters for one day only.

The deal is part of “National Cinema Day.” It’s a way to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office, the Associated Press reported.

Moviegoers can get the deal on Saturday, Sept. 3 at more than 3,000 theaters across the United States.

Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, the AP said.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement to the AP. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

To find a participating theater near you, click here and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.