CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbed to $550 million this week.
Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and PB 14.
If you didn’t win, there’s still another chance to get rich with the Mega Millions.
The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday. Good Luck!
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent
- Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million
- Tennessee lawmaker wants Dolly Parton statue added to state Capitol grounds
- Can President Trump pardon himself before leaving office on Jan. 20?
- What’s next after the House impeachment vote?