Help make Tampa Bay hunger-free for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This holiday season, Feeding Tampa Bay wants every family to have food on their table.

Feeding Tampa Bay distributes 4.5 million meals every month and they don’t expect that number to get any smaller over the holidays.

The organization estimates over 600,000 people go hungry every day across their 10 county service area. That means one in seven adults and one in four children are in need of food each day.

Feeding Tampa Bay says all too many in our area are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. But, you can help.

Some of the big needs right now are things we would find in our pantries. Items like pasta sauce, mac and cheese, beans, soups and more.

8 On Your Side is helping Feeding Tampa Bay collect food for those in need during Kindness Day.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Feeding Tampa Bay.