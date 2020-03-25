Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

‘Help is on the way’: Senate leaders reach agreement on $2 trillion stimulus bill

News

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It’s the largest economic relief package in American history.

“I say to the American people. Help is on the way,” Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said. 

Senate leaders reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill that’s expected to get a vote and head to the house. 

“The Senate needs to act, they need to act now,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports the package. 

He says it provides direct payments to many American workers and families, and offers hundreds of billions for small businesses and hospitals to stay afloat. 

McCarthy says despite small disagreements, it’s time to pass the package. 

“We’ll do whatever we need for the American family, worker, and small business until we’re on the other side of this,” McCarthy said. 

The issue now is delaying the vote in the Senate is language Republicans say would allow people to make more money by filing for unemployment than by staying employed and getting an aid check.

Democrats insisted on including restrictions so companies don’t use relief money to buy back stocks or pay for CEO bonuses.

“Make sure this doesn’t go for executive compensation,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

Congressman Adam Schiff says individual workers and families need to get relief before industry groups. 

“Only thereafter do we think about these industry titans. And there are going to have to be very strong restrictions,” Schiff said. 

House members from both parties say they won’t take up the Senate version of the aid package today, which means at least 24 more hours before Americans receive direct help from Congress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss