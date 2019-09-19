Heavy law enforcement presence on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a heavy law enforcement presence in Pinellas County as deputies search for numerous subjects who were allegedly seen trying to break into vehicles.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies arrived at an undisclosed location and saw the subjects running in “every which way.”

Deputies have set up a perimeter between U.S. 19 and Belcher Road.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

