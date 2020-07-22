Heavy Downpours Likely Again Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly dry and cloudy with temps in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be another day with elevated rain chances. Lingering tropical moisture will keep the rain chances high at 50% during the afternoon and evening. High temps may actually stay below 90 degrees for the first time in over 30 days.

Friday will be seasonal with rain chances at around 40% along the seabreeze in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s temps will be reaching into the low 90s again with a strong southeast wind and more sunshine.