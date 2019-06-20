‘Heart of the team’: Air Force vet serving as Warrior Games assistant coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Defense Warrior Games is less about competing and more about coaching for 41-year-old Ken Hinton.

“I get the opportunity to help out different sports, whatever they need help with as an assistant coach,” Hinton told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley.

Hinton may be soft-spoken, but he always seems to say the right words, to ask the right questions. We asked him to share his favorite part of the job with us.

“I think it is seeing someone do well and seeing someone who has been through a lot,” said Hinton.

He struggled to share what he had been through while serving in active duty in the Air Force.

After a long pause, he said, “That is a tough question.”

He did make it clear that he is more than willing to share his heart with the people around him.

“There are good people everywhere,” he said. “From the staff, to the athletes, to the caregivers, to the volunteers helping out, just good people.”

You can quickly tell that Hinton holds a special place in the hearts of the people who know him. We are told that he is the heart of this team.

“What do you think you are going to remember most about this experience?” Shirley asked him.

“I think seeing people smile,” said Hinton. “If they do well, complete something, whatever it may be. If they smile, whatever it may be. The hugs and the smiles, just seeing people do well.”

You can learn more about the 2019 Warrior Games in Tampa here.