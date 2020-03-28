Lennard High graduate dies days after special graduation ceremony in Hospice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -A sad update to a story we told you about Wednesday on News Channel 8. The young man we featured who received his high school diploma during a special graduation ceremony, while in Hospice, has passed away.

18-year-old Richard Canales-Calle dreamed of being the first in his family to graduate high school.

On Wednesday that dream came true, as the superintendent and others visited his room in hospice and presented him his high school diploma from Lennard High School in Hillsborough County.

It all came about in hours, thanks to the Olga Perez, the migrant liaison at Lennard and a group called Helping Hands in ShouthShore and the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

They, along with WWE wrestler and philanthropist Titus O’Neil are taking care of the family and the funeral.

Richard was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018 and it spread to his lungs.

Courtesy: Melanie Davis

Canales-Calle would’ve turned-19 years-old on Sunday. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.

