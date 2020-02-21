Gr8 Inspirations: American Freedom Distillery set to open in St. Pete come March

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the talk of the town! Come late March, the American Freedom Distillery is set to open in St. Petersburg.

What a lot of people might know COO of American Freedom Distillery Scott Neil, who served our country in the United States Army Special Forces, is making the rounds speaking to veterans about transitioning into civilian life.

One of his first stops was Elder Ford of Tampa. In fact, one of the first bottles from the coveted Horse Soldier Bourbon is proudly displayed in a case in the Elder Ford showroom.

“Rob Elder and I have had a long relationship in the community, probably 10 years. We’ve done multiple fundraisers for veterans and actually Rob helped me start one of my first businesses, which was to learn how to build trucks that he actually sold.”

Elder is known for employing veterans at his dealership. Neil said Elder has been very committed to helping veterans, and that commitment help lead to Neil’s next chapter in life: opening American Freedom Distillery with his fellow comrades.

“We’ve been to Scotland, to Ireland to train, to Cuba to train, to Mexico, we’ve been in Kentucky,” said Neil. “We’ve cut down trees and made barrels. So what you’ll see at our distillery which we will open later next month, you’ll see that travel, Marco Polo comes home and you’ll see the experiences we have discovered all around the world.”

As you will see on the distillery’s official website:

“American Freedom Distillery was a dream turned reality for a special group of friends who served our nation in its’ darkest days; answering America’s call as generations before us have. Ours is a TRUE STORY, which we leave for others to tell. Today we hand craft this American product with the same sense of mission, training, and honor.”

The American Freedom Distillery is located in the Warehouse Arts District in St. Petersburg. To find where American Freedom Distillery spirits are sold, click here.

