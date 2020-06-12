Dog rescued by Humane Society of Tampa Bay after it was thrown out of a truck

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is taking care of dog after a Good Samaritan saved the pup after someone threw it out of a truck and onto Nebraska Avenue.
The Humane Society who named the pup Drake is still medically accessing him but says he is in good health and “is sweet as can be!”
Currently Drake is not yet up for adoption but the Humane Society says to keep an eye on their social media pages which you can follow here.
