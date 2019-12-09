Dade City police pay off all holiday layaway accounts at Walmart

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – 26 Walmart customers received a little extra help from the Dade City Police Department this morning!
Chief James Walters and his staff paid off the 26 accounts being held at the Walmart totaling over $4,300.
Chief Walter says the surprise and joy were wonderful to behold.
“Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients, but the givers, as well”, said Chief Walters.
