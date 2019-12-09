Live Now
Dade City police pay off all holiday layaway accounts at Walmart

Dade City Police Department

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – 26 Walmart customers received a little extra help from the Dade City Police Department this morning!

Chief James Walters and his staff paid off the 26 accounts being held at the Walmart totaling over $4,300.

Chief Walter says the surprise and joy were wonderful to behold.

“Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients, but the givers, as well”, said Chief Walters.

