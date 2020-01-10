Columbia Restaurant’s Cuban makes Food Network’s ‘100 Best Sandwiches’ in America list

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Cuban sandwich is a staple in the Tampa Bay area but no one does the sandwich better than Columbia Restaurant, at least according to the Food Network.

The Food Network compiled its 100 Best Sandwiches in America list and the Columbia’s Cuban was selected as the prized sandwich representative.

The caption below Columbia’s Cuban sandwich reads:

“The Cuban sandwich is a misnomer on many levels — neither the sandwich itself nor its culturally diverse fillings originated in Cuba. It’s like an ode to the cultural fabric that made up its home city when it was created in 1915. Invented at Tampa’s Columbia Restaurant, the oldest dining establishment in the state, the iconic sandwich was actually called a mixto when it was first created.”

