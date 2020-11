TAMPA (WFLA) - A new addition has arrived at ZooTampa at Lowry Park with the birth of a male Bornean orangutan. The yet-to-be-named baby was born on Nov. 15 to first-time mom Randee.

He is the Zoo’s eleventh offspring and a significant addition for the species which has seen a population decline of more than 50 percent during the last 60 years due to deforestation caused by unsustainable palm oil farming.