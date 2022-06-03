Are you grieving over the loss of a loved one? Whether you are around friends, family, acquaintances, or strangers, understand that grieving is a natural and normal part of life.



If you are grieving and are having trouble being with others, here are a few ways to better deal with your loss.



Author and Tampa’s Life Coach Chandra Alexander MSW, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to know if your grieving is healthy or holding you back.

Here are tips from Chandra:



1. Grieving is a natural part of life – we grieve when we lose something we love.



For some reason, in the West, we deal with grieving, death and dying, as unspeakable subjects. It is as though we think if we don’t talk about them, they will go away.

But they don’t go away because they are inherent in life; the cycle of birth and death rages on.

Every death – the death of a loved one, the losing of a job, the ending of a relationship, even though it might have been dysfunctional, – summons up every other death. Judith Rossner says in her book August, “After the first death, there is no other.”



2. There is no “normal” time frame to stop grieving – the grieving stops when you are done mourning.

If you surrender to the natural process of grieving, you will move through grieving and be done when you are done.



Everything is moving all the time. When you feel the passing of something, you allow yourself to grieve and give yourself permission to feel your sadness.



3. Do not pretend to be “happy” if you are not.

Pretending is the opposite of authenticity.



4. Talk about the person you loved and lost … even if it makes others feel uncomfortable.

You have a right to talk about things you want to talk about as much as the next person.

It is not your job to make someone else feel comfortable.



5. You cannot think your way through grief – you must feel.



Chandra Alexander says the only way to HEAL is to FEEL.



She told Guyardo “thinking keeps the feelings in the head, in a very intellectual way, never allowing them to come down and rest in the heart.”



She went on to say “until you are willing to feel your feelings of sadness, you can never move through the natural process of grieving.”





Chosen by Oprah Magazine as the Life Coach to deliver twelve coaching sessions to the grand prize winner to their prestigious Toyota Moving Forward contest, Chandra Alexander, MSW, has been living and teaching authenticity for the last thirty years in the areas of relationships, work and consciousness.



She also spent nearly five years on NBC/TV/ giving a weekly “Reality Check”. Along with a private practice in Tampa, FL, she coaches clients all over the world in the areas of relationships, work and consciousness.

