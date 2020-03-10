Health officials confirm dengue fever case in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (The Miami Herald) — Health officials say a case of dengue fever has been confirmed in the Florida Keys.

Officials didn’t identify the patient by name or exact location of the patient, but said they believe the disease was locally acquired.

Health department spokeswoman Alison Kerr says the patient was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

During a 2009 outbreak, Key West had 47 cases of dengue fever, followed by 65 cases the next year.

Symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease include muscle aches, fever and a rash.

