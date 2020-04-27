With child vaccination rates down, pediatricians push for more appointments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctors say if there was ever a time to ensure children were vaccinated, the time is now.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, up to 80% of children nationwide aren’t seeing their doctor or getting vaccinated. The president of AAP, Dr. Sally Goza, says that’s a huge problem.

“We need to make sure children are getting their vaccines during this time because the last thing we need is a measles or a whooping cough outbreak during this pandemic,” Goza said.

Dr. Goza says vaccines allow children to build up an immunity to certain diseases. Going without those vaccinations would make them more susceptible to that disease and could lead to another outbreak.

“We really have seen measles outbreaks recently and right now isn’t a good time, no time is a good time for a vaccine preventable outbreak, but this would be even more devastating because we are already overwhelming our healthcare system and that would be another burden and it could be devastating to children,” she said.

Regardless of the pandemic, she recommends parents still take their children to the doctor. Whether it’s for vaccines, normal ailments, regular check-ups, mental health checks or more. Pediatricians are doing virtual visits, over-the-phone visits and even finding creative ways to see patients in person.

“If they have to see someone and their hesitance comes in they are seeing them in their cars. even some places are doing vaccines in the cars or in tents outside,” Goza said. “There are a lot of creative ways to do these visits, but we just need parents to know pediatricians are here, we are available, we want to see the children.”

Dr. Goza recommends calling the pediatrician and seeing the safest way they can see the child.

