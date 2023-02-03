ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — February is American Heart Month.

On Friday, the American Heart Association encouraged everyone to ‘Go Red for Women’, a movement raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women causing one in three deaths, according to the AHA.

Doctor Angela Turner is a cardiologist at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. She said annual check-ups and knowing risk factors are essential when it comes to preventing devastating outcomes.

Dr.Turner explained it’s a common misconception that heart disease is more prevalent in men.

“The difference in women is that their symptoms aren’t quite the same. They may get that shortness of breath, they may feel fatigued, or they may not get that typical chest pain that men feel. It’s important for women also to pay attention to how they’re feeling and other risk factors,” Turner said.

According to Turner, staying informed and living a healthy lifestyle are some of the best ways to keep your heart healthy.