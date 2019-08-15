US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2010 file photo, a man shows his cigarette package covered by a warning that reads in Spanish “Smoking, you stink,” top, and “Smoking causes bad breath” in Montevideo, Uruguay. The. U.S. isnt the first country to require graphic cigarette labels on packs. We look around the world at what over countries are doing. In recent years, 30 countries or jurisdictions have introduced similar labels.(AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.

Most developed countries worldwide have adopted similar graphic warning labels.

The FDA’s previous effort was defeated in court in 2012. A panel of judges sided with tobacco companies and ruled that the agency couldn’t force cigarettes to carry grisly images, including cadavers, diseased lungs and cancerous mouth sores.

The agency will take comments on the new proposal before moving to finalize the labels.

